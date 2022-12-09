Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot ready for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol has been sentenced to more than five years behind bars. Ronald Sandlin, of Millington, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. Separately on Friday, Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, a Fort Worth, Texas man with Ochs at the riot, were sentenced to four years in prison for their roles in the riot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.