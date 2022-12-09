Russian arms dealer swapped for WNBA star Griner blasts West

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was sent back to his homeland after 14 years in an U.S prison as part of a swap for WNBA star Brittney Griner, says that the West is bent on destroying Russia. Bout, dubbed the “Merchant of Death” who provided arms for some of the world’s worst conflicts, was seen in Russia as unjustly imprisoned after an overly aggressive U.S. sting operation. Bout told state-funded RT television Friday that “the West believes that it has failed to finish us off when the Soviet Union began to collapse,” adding that “our efforts to live independently, be an independent power is a shock to them.”

