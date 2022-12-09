UN rights chief: Iran seeks ‘chilling effect’ with execution

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official says the first execution in Iran of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling.” Volker Turk told reporters at a news conference in Geneva on Friday that the Iranian government’s decision to carry out the death penalty was “clearly designed to send a chilling effect to the rest of the protesters.” Turk called on Iran to immediately institute a moratorium on the death penalty and release those arrested in connection with the protests. The execution of Mohsen Shekari was widely condemned abroad and comes as other detainees also face the possibility of the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September.

