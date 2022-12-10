Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow is blowing into the Sierra Nevada. It’s already triggered thousands of power outages in California, closed a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompted an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm is expected to bring as much as 4 feet of snow to the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe by Monday morning. A 250-mile (400-kilometer) stretch of the Sierra from north of Reno to south of Yosemite National Park is under a winter storm warning at least until Sunday. A flood advisory was in effect Saturday from Sacramento to the California coast near San Francisco.

