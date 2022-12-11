‘I’ll kill you all’: Man kills 3 in Rome condo board meeting

ROME (AP) — Authorities and witnesses say a man opened fire during a meeting of a condominium board in northern Rome, killing three people. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri confirmed three people were killed and others injured in the shooting in the Fidene neighborhood. He called an emergency security meeting for Monday after what he called “the grave episode of violence that has struck our city.” La Repubblica daily quoted witness Luciana Ciorba, vice president of the condo board, as saying the man entered the bar shouting “I’ll kill you all” and then opened fire. Participants managed to disarm him until Carabinieri police arrived. She said the suspect was known to board members and had previously been reported to authorities for making threats.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.