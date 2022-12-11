Death toll in Jersey fire likely higher than 3 confirmed

LONDON (AP) — Rescuers searching the scene of an explosion at an apartment building on the English Channel island of Jersey say they expect to recover more bodies after three people were confirmed dead. Officials believe there are around a dozen people missing. Robin Smith, chief of Jersey Police, said specialist teams were continuing a painstaking search of the area in St. Helier, the island’s capital. He warned it was likely to be weeks before investigations are completed. A blast destroyed a three-story apartment block at about 4 a.m. on Saturday. Smith said the fire was “likely” caused by a gas explosion but it has not yet been confirmed. Authorities said Sunday they no longer expect to find anyone alive.

