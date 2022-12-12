Famed Hollywood mountain lion captured after killing dog

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildlife officials say Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, has been captured in a Los Angeles neighborhood. The cougar will be given a health examination after he killed a dog that was being walked in the Hollywood Hills. The state Department of Fish and Game said previously that P-22′s behavior has changed and he “may be exhibiting signs of distress.” After being examined, authorities say they’ll determine what steps to take. P-22 is known by Southern Californians for strolling through neighborhoods near LA’s Griffith Park. He’s believed to be about 12 years old — very old for a cougar.

