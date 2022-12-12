Far-right murderer takes 2 prison guards hostage in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A German news agency is reporting that a convicted far-right murderer temporarily took two prison guards hostage in a prison in eastern Germany before he was overwhelmed by other guards. German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that the hostage taker is the man who was convicted to life in prison for his fatal attack on a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle in 2019. Dpa said he took two guards hostage at the Berg prison near the city of Magdeburg in eastern Germany on Monday night. After about one hour, other guards managed to free their colleagues and overwhelmed the attacker. The hostage taker, 30-year-old Stephan Balliet, was injured during the incident. The two hostages were not injured.

