Vehicle veers off mountain road in Nepal, kills 12

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A vehicle carrying passengers coming from a wedding veered off a mountain highway in Nepal leaving 12 people dead. Police said Tuesday that the small passenger truck was over capacity when it rolled off the mountain road near Chedagad village, about 250 miles northwest of the capital, Kathmandu. Police said the accident happened late Monday evening and by the time rescuers arrived at the scene, eight had already died. Three more died on the way to the hospital and one died later at the hospital. There were no survivors. Road accidents in mountainous Nepal are often blamed on poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

