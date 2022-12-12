Venezuela’s Maduro to fully open border with Colombia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has announced his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia starting Jan. 1, a measure repeatedly postponed following the restoration of diplomatic and commercial ties between the South American neighbors. Relations between the countries were broken off in 2019, but Maduro has said the environment is conducive to improved ties with the election of leftist Gustavo Petro as Colombia’s president. The neighbors resumed diplomatic relations in September. Petro has recognized Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. His predecessor, Iván Duque, along with dozens of other countries, had said Maduro was returned to power in 2018 in fraudulent elections.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.