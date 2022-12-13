Danish PM: After weeks of talks, deal on centrist govt
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says an agreement has been struck to form a new center-led minority government after 42 days of talks following the Nov. 1 general election. Frederiksen said Tuesday that the governing coalition would include her own Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the party of a former Danish prime minister. It will be presented later this week.