Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:15 PM

Danish PM: After weeks of talks, deal on centrist govt

KTVZ

By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says an agreement has been struck to form a new center-led minority government after 42 days of talks following the Nov. 1 general election. Frederiksen said Tuesday that the governing coalition would include her own Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the party of a former Danish prime minister. It will be presented later this week.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content