Danish PM: After weeks of talks, deal on centrist govt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says an agreement has been struck to form a new center-led minority government after 42 days of talks following the Nov. 1 general election. Frederiksen said Tuesday that the governing coalition would include her own Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the party of a former Danish prime minister. It will be presented later this week.

