Fijians vote in election between 2 former coup leaders

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fijians voted Wednesday in an election that pitted two former military coup leaders against each other at a time the nation is trying to recover from a severe economic downturn. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama is seeking to extend his 16-year hold on power. He first seized the top job by force in 2006 and later refashioned himself as a democratic leader by introducing a new constitution and winning elections in 2014 and again — but by a reduced margin — in 2018. Running against him is Sitiveni Rabuka, who led Fiji’s first military coup in 1987 and later served as elected prime minister in the 1990s.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.