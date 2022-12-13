Greece: Roma teenager shot during police chase dies

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Members of the Roma community in northern Greece and a hospital say a Roma teenager who was shot in the head during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill has died. The 16-year-old had been hospitalized for more than a week in the northern city of Thessaloniki after he was shot in the early hours of Dec. 5. He was shot by a police officer after he allegedly filled up his pickup truck at a gas station and left without paying the 20 euro (dollar) bill. The shooting led to days of often violent protests in Thessaloniki, Athens and other parts of Greece.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.