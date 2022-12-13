Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat

The U.S. Coast Guard says two men and a pet dog have been rescued from a sailboat more than 200 miles off Delaware’s coast and 10 days after friends and family last heard from them. Kevin Hyde and Joe Ditomasso were sailing from New Jersey Florida. But they disappeared after their boat departed North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Dec. 3. The Coast Guard was notified Sunday that the men were overdue and launched a search that would stretch from Florida to New Jersey. The sailors were rescued Tuesday by the Silver Muna tanker ship off Delaware’s coast. The sailboat was without fuel and power. And their radios and navigation equipment were inoperable.

