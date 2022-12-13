Tennessee audit: Agency failed to protect vulnerable kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A newly released audit has found that Tennessee has repeatedly failed to thoroughly investigate sexual abuse allegations in the facilities that house the state’s most vulnerable children. The release of the 164-page report Tuesday comes as state agency officials say they’ve been plagued by crippling staffing and placement shortages. The state comptroller’s office report underscores those reports of high-employee turnover over the past two years, as well as challenges to find proper temporary housing. It also stressed that the state’s failure to investigate abuse and neglect allegations contributed to putting children’s health, safety and well-being at risk.

