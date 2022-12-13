US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard

JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the region. U.S. Navy spokesman Lewis Preddy says the incident occurred late Monday after big waves in the area forced officials to use a crane to lift a small boat ferrying those who fell overboard back to the ship. He said two people were injured but are expected to recover. Preddy said Tuesday that officials are figuring out how to continue the mission while ensuring people’s safety.

By PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

