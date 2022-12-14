Ex-Boy Scout leader gets 12 to 20 years on sex abuse charges

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A former troop leader has been sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from Michigan’s review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America. Fifty-one-year-old Mark Chapman of New York was accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was a scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb of Roseville, where he also worked in and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Chapman received sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years to be served concurrently. He pled guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.