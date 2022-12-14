Lawmaker calls for removal of NC hurricane recovery director

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers are sharply criticizing the state’s disaster recovery director for the agency’s slow progress amid years-long delays that have left some low-income homeowners in temporary lodging for up to six years after hurricanes Matthew and Florence displaced them. Gov. Roy Cooper says that even though the recovery agency, which falls under his control, is “not moving fast enough,” he remains confident in its leadership and its most recent plans for improvement. On Wednesday, a Republican lawmaker called for the removal of the director of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, who was appointed in 2018.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

