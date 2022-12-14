Music student from China charged with stalking over flyer

BOSTON (AP) — A Berklee College of Music student and citizen of China has been arrested for allegedly threatening an individual who posted a flyer in support of democracy in China. Federal investigators say 25-year-old Xiaolei Wu was charged with one count of stalking. Investigators say an individual posted a flyer on Oct. 22 near the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston which said, “Stand with Chinese People,” and other statements including “We Want Freedom” and “We Want Democracy.” In response, investigators said Wu threatened to chop off the individual’s hands and report their family to China’s public security agency.

