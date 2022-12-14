Nation’s largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers, including Los Angeles and San Diego. On Tuesday the board called on agencies to immediately reduce how much water it receives from the district. The board will decide by April weather to make those cuts mandatory. The district says 75% of all water used in Southern California is for watering lawns and gardens. Some water agencies have restricted outdoor watering to one day per week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.