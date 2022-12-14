Police detain 4 in Guangzhou after COVID protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou have detained at least four people for more than a week after they attended protests against COVID-19 restrictions in late November, according to activists, family members and friends of the detained. On the night of Nov. 27, hundreds of people gathered at Haizhu Plaza in the city, following protests in Urumqi and in Shanghai the days before. While many who attended protests in cities across China last month were released after being held for 24 hours — the legal limit on detention before police must file charges — the four Guangzhou residents as of Wednesday have been held for a week and a half.

