Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Gunna has pleaded guilty in Atlanta to a racketeering conspiracy charge. He was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. Fulton County prosecutors in May obtained the sprawling 88-page indictment that said members of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang committed violent crimes to collect money for the gang, promote its reputation and grow its power and territory. Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, said in a statement released by his attorneys Wednesday that he entered an Alford plea, which allows a person to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that it is in his best interest to plead guilty.

