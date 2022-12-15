Alaska lawmaker won’t condemn Oath Keepers in Capitol riot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Rep. David Eastman has testified that anyone who broke the law during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be prosecuted. However, he stopped short of calling out the far-right group Oath Keepers by name. Eastman is accused of violating the Alaska state Constitution’s disloyalty clause over his lifetime membership in the Oath Keepers. The constitution states anyone who is a member of a group that advocates the overthrow of the U.S. government should be disqualified from holding office. The presiding judge in the case declined to dismiss the case against Eastman after the plaintiff’s attorney rested his case.

