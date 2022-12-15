California sex offender gets life for killing 4 women

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A California sex offender who kidnapped, raped and killed four women, some of them while wearing a GPS tracker, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Franc Cano was sentenced Thursday in Orange County after pleading guilty to murder and other charges. Cano acknowledged killing a woman whose nude body was found at an Anaheim recycling center in 2014. He also acknowledged killing three others whose bodies were never found. Prosecutors say Cano committed the crimes with his best friend, another sex offender named Steven Gordon, who was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to death.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.