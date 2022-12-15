Dozens feared buried after landslide hits Malaysian campsite

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysia fire department official says some 50 people are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday. Local media cited police as saying initial information indicated that some 100 people may have been at the campsite in Batang Kali, 25 miles north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred. A fire department official told The Associated Press that rescuers are searching for an estimated 50 missing people. He provided no further details.

