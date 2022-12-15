India tests long-range missile for nuclear deterrence

NEW DELHI (AP) — A government minister says India has successfully test-fired a long-range “Agni-5” intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile that is expected to strengthen its deterrence against long-time rival China. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the missile was fired Thursday from Abdul Kalam Island in eastern Odisha state. He tweeted that the missile will greatly strengthen national security as it can travel more than 3,300 miles. Fresh tensions arose between India and China this week following clashes between their soldiers along their disputed border in Arunachal Pradesh state. India has developed a family of ballistic missiles called “Agni,” meaning “fire.” Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear-capable, surface-to-surface ballistic missiles.

