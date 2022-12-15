Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder’s contributions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers who eagerly accepted piles of cash from Samuel Bankman-Fried now can’t move fast enough to offload contributions from the disgraced crypto mogul to anywhere but their own campaign coffers. Before Bankman-Fried’s arrest, he was a prolific political donor to individual candidates right up to President Joe Biden as well as super PACs that can wield outsized influence in campaigns. Now he’s facing a slew of charges, including making illegal campaign contributions. The Associated Press contacted more than four dozen current and incoming lawmakers who received contributions from Bankman-Fried this election cycle. Many were quick to respond, stressing that they had already donated or plan to send the money to charity.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and SEUNG MIN KIM The Associated Press

