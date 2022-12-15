Libya PM admits role in extraditing Lockerbie suspect to U.S

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — One of Libya’s rival prime ministers admitted his government was involved in the extradition of a former Libyan intelligence agent to the U.S. He says the extradition was lawful and his government was cooperating with an ’’international judicial framework to extradite accused citizens.” He also labels the suspect as the bombmaker for the Lockerbie attack. He provided no hard evidence for any of his claims and did not elaborate on his government’s role in Mas’ud’s handover. U.S. authorities announced they had arrested a former intelligence officer on Sunday, charging him with an act of international terrorism the next day. U.S. officials have not explained how he was taken into their custody.

