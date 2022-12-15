McClellan adds support in race for Virginia US House seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Democratic establishment is coalescing in support of state Sen. Jennifer McClellan in her bid to succeed the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin. On Thursday, one of McClellan’s primary opponents, Del. Lamont Bagby, dropped out of the nomination contest and threw his support to her. Afterward, some of his supporters and other new backers endorsed McClellan, who now has the support of the state’s entire Democratic congressional delegation. Bagby’s move leaves McClellan and fellow state Sen. Joe Morrissey the leading Democratic contenders in the 4th District race. Morrissey cried foul, accusing Democratic insiders of conspiring together against his candidacy.

