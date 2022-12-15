North Korea performs key test to build more agile ICBM
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” as a key step toward building a new strategic weapons system, as the country pushes to develop more agile and powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to strike the U.S. mainland. The North’s state media said Friday that leader Kim Jong Un supervised the “static firing test” on Thursday. KCNA said the test provided “a sure sci-tech guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.” It likely refers to a solid-fueled ICBM, which is among an array of high-tech weapons systems that Kim has vowed to introduce.