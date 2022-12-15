Regulators grant critical approval for Dominion wind farm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia regulators have granted a critical approval for Dominion Energy’s plans to construct and operate a 176-turbine wind farm in the Atlantic Ocean. The State Corporation Commission effectively signed off Thursday on an agreement Dominion reached this fall with the Virginia attorney general and several other parties. In the agreement, the company agreed to implement several consumer protections in connection with the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. Dominion thanked the commission in a statement. The company says the project will have many benefits for customers, including the fact that it will be emissions free. But the project will come at an enormous expense.

