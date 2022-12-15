UN warns terrorist threat has increased and is more diffuse

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is warning that the threat of terrorism has increased and become more diffuse in various regions of the world aided by new technologies. The council on Thursday strongly condemned the flow of weapons, military equipment, drones and explosive devices to Islamic State and al-Qaida extremists and their affiliates. The presidential statement, approved by all 15 council members, was adopted by the council at the end of an open meeting on counterterrorism. The council noted with “grave concern” that terrorists are raising and transferring funds in a variety of ways, ranging from abusing legitimate commercial enterprises to cash couriers and kidnapping for ransom. It called on the 193 U.N. member states to prioritize countering terrorist financing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.