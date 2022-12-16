As sports betting grows in Africa, many see a real scourge

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — In at least five African countries, gamblers and experts said that many see the growing sports betting industry as a source of regular income, and a hope out of leaving poverty. Critics warn that sports betting in Africa is underpinned by widespread poverty, unemployment and poor or non-existent regulation. In Uganda, an East African country where annual income per capita was $840 in 2020, many see sports betting as a path to survival and perhaps even prosperity. They range from students to politicians, night watchmen to civil servants like a hapless health official who now is being asked to refund money he doesn’t have after losing money for immunization allowances on a World Cup game.

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA and FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.