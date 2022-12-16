Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Delaware to talk about expanded veterans benefits under legislation that he signed in August. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened and treated for exposure to toxins. Those could include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, or burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. Biden will visit a Delaware National Guard facility named after his late son, Beau Biden, who served as a major in Iraq and later died of brain cancer.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

