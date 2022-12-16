Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:01 AM

Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware

KTVZ

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Delaware to talk about expanded veterans benefits under legislation that he signed in August. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened and treated for exposure to toxins. Those could include Agent Orange, which was used for deforestation during the Vietnam War, or burn pits, where trash was destroyed on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. Biden will visit a Delaware National Guard facility named after his late son, Beau Biden, who served as a major in Iraq and later died of brain cancer.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content