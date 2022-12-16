FTC didn’t stop Facebook-Instagram. How about Meta-Within?

SAN JOSE, California (AP) — Facebook parent Meta is sparring with the FTC over its pending acquisition of a virtual reality fitness company Within Unlimited in federal court in San Jose, California, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify as a witness. At issue is whether Meta’s purchase of this small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in this emerging space. If the deal is allowed to go through, the FTC argues it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation, hurting people who could see higher prices and fewer options outside of Meta-controlled offerings.

