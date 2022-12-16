Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish

BERLIN (AP) — German police say a huge aquarium in the center of Berlin has burst, causing a wave of devastation in and around the Sea Life tourist attraction. Police spokesman Martin Stralau said officers were alerted shortly before 6 a.m. Friday that there was a leak at the aquarium. He said one person was lightly injured. There was speculation that freezing temperatures had contributed to the leak, but Stralau said the cause of the incident was still being investigated. Operators say the aquarium has the biggest cylindrical tank in the world. It contained 1,500 tropical fish before the incident and is a major tourist draw.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.