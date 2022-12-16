Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican chair

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican National Committee is currently consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership fight as the GOP navigates election losses and its delicate relationship with Donald Trump. Ronna McDaniel, the former president’s hand-picked choice back in 2017 and the niece of Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, is running to lead the RNC for a fourth term. She’s facing California attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who has tapped into a rising wave of discontent from Trump’s own allies. The public feud may get worse before it gets better. The official vote to decide the next RNC chair is not scheduled until late January. Longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman said, ““It’ll be ugly as hell for a while.”

