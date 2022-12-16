Mom charged in 2018 death of infant found in Florida inlet

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has appeared in court on a first-degree murder charge in the 2018 death of her newborn infant whose body was found floating in a seaside inlet. A Palm Beach County judge on Friday ordered 29-year-old Arya Singh held without bail during a brief hearing. She was arrested Thursday in the death of a female infant known only as “Baby June” whose remains were found June 1, 2018, in Boynton Beach Inlet. Authorities say the case was solved by Palm Beach sheriff’s detectives using DNA and a genealogy website. Singh did not enter a plea and her lawyer declined comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.