Nevada naval air base expansion heads to Biden’s desk

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate passed a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air base as part of its defense spending bill that is set to finalize a historic transfer of public land to military use. The amendment designates 558,000 additional acres for military training at the Naval Air Station Fallon east of Reno. It also designates land for conservation and wilderness as well as land and funds for two Native American tribes and rural Churchill County. The years-long naval base expansion has been under negotiation for years among the Navy, conservationists, local counties and Native American tribes who see the land as sacred.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

