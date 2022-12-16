Oberlin College finishes paying $25M judgement in libel suit

OBERLIN. Ohio (AP) — Oberlin College has finished paying out a $25 million judgment to an Ohio bakery that won a libel lawsuit against the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students. The store’s owners sued Oberlin College in 2017 claiming they had been libeled by the school and their business had been harmed following protests. The yearlong legal fight erupted into a debate over racism, free speech and political correctness. An attorney for the owners said this week that all of the money has now been paid. The school also paid more than $11 million in attorney fees and interest.

