Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced for the first time in two months, returning to the team after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. Vrana declined Friday to specify why he entered the program. He added there’s bigger things than hockey in life. The 26-year-old Vrana had a goal and an assist in a win at New Jersey in October and two days later, he didn’t play against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.