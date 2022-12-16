Russian linked with ‘Putin’s chef’ injured in Africa attack

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian representative in Central African Republic, who is associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin, the notorious millionaire owner of the Wagner Group military contractor, has been badly wounded when a package exploded in his hands. Prigozhin, who has been dubbed “Kremlin’s chef” for his close ties to the Kremlin, said in a statement posted on his messaging app channel that Dmitry Sytyi who headed the “Russian House” in Bangui, the capital of Central African Republic, was in a serious condition after Friday’s attack. Prigozhin claimed without evidence that France was behind the attack. His Wagner Group has fought in Ukraine and also has deployed to several African countries in what the West saw as Moscow’s effort to win clout.

