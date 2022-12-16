South Africa’s ANC party opens key conference amid scandal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party is starting its crucial national conference amid scandals and bitter divisions. The conference opening in Johannesburg Friday will elect the party’s leadership and adopt key policies for governing the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa is seeking re-election as the party’s leader at the national conference which is held every five years and is the ANC’s highest decision-making body. More than 4,000 delegates from across South Africa have gathered in Johannesburg for the five-day conference. The conference comes as South Africa faces enormous challenges including rolling power cuts lasting more than 7 hours a day, unemployment at 35% and slow economic growth.

