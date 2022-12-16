US opens probe of Cruise robotaxi braking, clogging traffic

DETROIT (AP) — US safety regulators are investigating reports that autonomous robotaxis run by General Motors’ Cruise can unexpectedly come to a halt, potentially stranding passengers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the probe after three reports of Cruise autonomous vehicles braking so hard that they were rear-ended by other vehicles. At the time, robotaxis were staffed by human safety drivers. The agency also says it has multiple reports of Cruise robotaxis without human safety drivers becoming immobilized in San Francisco traffic, possibly stranding passengers and blocking lanes. There have been two reports of related injuries. Cruise says it’s cooperating in the probe and has driven nearly 700,000 autonomous miles with no life-threatening injuries or deaths.

