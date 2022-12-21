20-year church abuse probe ends with monsignor’s quiet plea

The 20-year criminal investigation of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia has come to a quiet end with the misdemeanor plea of an aging cleric. Monsignor William Lynn has pleaded no contest to failing to turn over documents to a 2002 grand jury. He had been awaiting a retrial after his 2012 child endangerment conviction was twice overturned on appeal. His lawyer calls the case “a travesty” given the nearly three years Lynn spent in state prison. The District Attorney’s Office said the plea brings “finality” to victims. The archdiocese did not immediately return messages seeking comment on last month’s plea.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.