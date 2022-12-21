EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger
By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration’s latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation. In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy’s troops to take out incoming Russian airstrikes and to continue counteroffensives against invading troops. It also allows President Joe Biden to deliver his commitment to one of Zelenskyy’s most urgent battlefield requests — a Patriot missile battery.