Lawyer: Man charged in NYC subway shooting plans guilty plea

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with wounding 10 people when he fired a gun into a crowded Brooklyn subway car has told them he’d like to plead guilty next month. The lawyers wrote to a Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday to tell him that Frank James wants to plead guilty in the first week of January. The 63-year-old James has been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest after the April 12 attack on a subway car packed with morning commuters. A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor in Brooklyn declined comment.

