Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume

NEW YORK (AP) — A Republican who won a seat in the U.S. House in the November election is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story. During his campaign, George Santos boasted impressive academic and professional credentials. Yet the college where Santos said he earned his degree was unable to find records showing he had attended. Several companies where Santos said he worked said they had no record of him having been an employee. The problems with Santos’ resume were first reported by The New York Times. An attorney for Santos didn’t answer any questions but said he was being targeted by people threatened by his politics.

