UN council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution demanding an immediate end to violence in Myanmar. The resolution was approved by the 15-member council 12-0 on Wednesday with abstentions by China, Russia and India. The resolution would urge the military rulers of the country formerly known as Burma to immediately release all “arbitrarily detained” prisoners, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi. It also reiterates a call to uphold democratic institutions and respect human rights in Myanmar. The resolution is the first adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body since the country joined the U.N. in 1948. That’s according to the United Kingdom, which drafted the measure.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.