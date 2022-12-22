2 suspects in murder for hire case charged with wire fraud

Two of the men charged in the murder for hire case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man are now facing federal wire fraud charges. Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay are due in court next week to answer the charges contained in an updated indictment. The two men are also charged with arranging for the kidnapping and murder of Gregory Davis, who was killed in January 2018. Prosecutors have alleged that Davis was killed because he was ready to go to the FBI to complain that Gumrukcu was failing to live up to his obligations in an oil trading deal while Gumrukcu was working on a separate deal with a biotechnology company.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.